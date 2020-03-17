Gordmans holding hiring event in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG – #GotItAtGordmans means you can get a great new job and your favorite brands at your hometown’s newest store, Gordmans. The apparel and home décor retailer is now hiring at three new store locations in North Carolina. These North Carolina Gordmans stores will open in June

Gordmans is part of the Stage community of stores. Stage is converting many of its Goody’s, Peebles and other department store name plates to Gordmans in 2020, an off-price concept offering everyone’s favorite brands at prices way lower than department stores.

Gordmans is hiring for a variety of full-time, part-time and temporary positions, and offers competitive wages. The retailer offers flexible work schedules in an energetic and engaging work environment. Positions, which vary by store location, include sales associate, stockroom associate and more.

Interested candidates are invited to first apply online at gordmans.com/careers and then visit a job fair from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Laurinburg Gordmans: 1361 Scotland Crossing Drive (At the Goody’s location, soon to be Gordmans)

Committed to putting the fun back into shopping, Gordmans has terrific deals, fun finds and popular name brands at every turn. This is a great opportunity to be among the first to work with the Gordmans team.

About Gordmans and Stage

Off-price retailer Gordmans has brands you expect at prices you don’t, including everyone’s favorite brands priced way lower than department stores. Merchandise selection includes apparel and footwear for the family, home décor, accent furniture, wall décor, bedding & bath, kitchen gadgets, fashion jewelry, designer fragrances, toys and pet accessories. There’s also the added convenience of an Amazon Counter inside its stores.

Gordmans is part of the Stage community of stores. Through its Community Counts programs, Stage and Gordmans give back by supporting local and national causes. In 2020, Stage (NYSE:SSI) is converting many of its department stores (BEALLS, GOODY’S, PALAIS ROYAL, PEEBLES AND STAGE) to Gordmans. For more information, visit gordmans.com and stage.com. Connect with Gordmans on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.