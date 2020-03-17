‘Tis the Season receives award from Main Street Program

LAURINBURG — Downtown Laurinburg was recognized at the North Carolina Main Street Program Conference last week for the work that has gone into revitalization.

‘Tis the Season, downtown Laurinburg merchants and property owners, and the city of Laurinburg were presented with an award for the Best Public-Private Partnership in Downtown Revitalization, while the Director of Scotland County Tourism Development Authority Cory Hughes was presented as a North Carolina Main Street Champion.

“It’s a great honor to receive the award and really shows how far we’ve come in the last two years,” said City Manager Charles Nichols. “We’ve done whatever we could do to help with ‘Tis the Season and to continue to help them grow and continue getting people to come to downtown and make it a holiday destination.”

The award comes as the ‘Tis the Season wraps up its second year brought more than 3,000 people to downtown Laurinburg. Downtown merchants saw an 11% increase to sales during the ‘Tis the Season events.

While the North Carolina Main Street Champion Award is for dedicated support of downtown revitalization efforts. Each city or town that is part of the Main Street program can nominate a champion who has done great things in the community. Hughes was recognized for serving on both the strategic and promotion committees and creating “The Downtown You Should Know” brand for downtown Laurinburg.

He was also recognized for taking the lead in promoting other events such as the development of the Laurinburg Farmer’s Market and working with ‘Tis the Season.

“I was very honored to be selected by the city,” Hughes said. “We all do a lot of things behind the scenes that most people don’t get to see and there’s a lot of side by side effort going into downtown … it takes a village to grow downtown.”

