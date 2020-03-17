Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023.

March 20

FIRST DAY OF SPRING

March 23

— The Scotland County Republican Convention will be held at Scotland County GOP Headquarters, 684 S. 15/401 Bypass in Laurinburg, with a hot dog supper at 6:15 p.m. The convention will begin at 7 p.m.

March 24

— Scotland Place Senior Center will take a trip to the AMC Market 15 Movie Theater in Fayetteville, leaving at 10 a.m. Cost will be $2 per person for van fee; movie and lunch at your cost. Seats are available, please come by Scotland Place to get on the list.

March 27

— Saint Luke United Methodist Church, 1501 Turnpike Road, will hold its annual chicken and pork BBQ plate sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $9. There will be dine-in, carry out and deliveries available. Money raised will support ministries for youth, community and missions.

March 28

— The Scotland Democratic Party will hold its annual County Convention at 11 a.m. at the American Legion Post 50 on Atkinson Street in Laurinburg. Speaker for the event will be N.C. State Rep. Garland E. Pierce. The public is invited.

April 1

— At Scotland County Memorial Library from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., residents should bring their Census cards and they will be helped to fill the cards out.

April 6

— Scotland County Parks and Recreation will hold a Senior Easter Egg Hunt from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Scotland Place Senior Center. There wioll be an egg hunt, games and more.

April 14

— Scotland County Parks and Recreation will offer Census 2020 assistance to seniors at Scotland Place Senior Center from 1 to 3 p.m.

April 29

— Scotland County Parks and Recreation will hold a Virtual Dementia Tour at Scotland Place Senior Center, 10 a.m. to noon. This is not a screening for dementia, it is an event to help caregivers, medical staff and first responders to experience what it is like for dementia patient and be more informed on how to care for a dementia patient.

May 1

— There will be a Scotland County Veteran Resource Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1009 Atkinson St. in Laiurinburg. There will be a wide variety of services, including haircuts, NC Works Career Center, military surplus, Veteran’s Benefit Administration, local education services, legal services, housing support, medical and mental health services, food, clothing and more.

Aug. 22

— MidSandhills MAL Unit of the League of Women Voters of NC and the Scotland Memorial Library will co-host a local showing of the “She Changed the World: North Carolina Women Breaking Barriers” exhibit. The exhibit will be displayed at the Scotland Memorial Library from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. As part of the event, the local League unit will staff a voter registration and non-partisan voter information table.

ONGOING …

Note: All organizations are responsible for notifying the newspaper should any dates, times or locations change.

The Story Spinners Storytelling Guild meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Entertainment Center at Scotia Village. All are welcome to come and tell a story or just come and listen. For information, contact Brenda Gilbert at 910-276-7316.

Silver Sneakers exercise classes at Scotland Place will be held Monday, Wednesday and Friday beginning at 8 a.m. and Tuesday and Thursday beginning at 9 a.m.

Scotland County Board of Health meets every third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Scotland County Health Department, 1405 West Blvd. (Governmental Complex) in Laurinburg. Open to the public for comments, questions or concerns.

Blue Grass Music: The Pickin’ Shed runs each Thursday at 6:30 p.m. until November. Admission is free, and anyone wishing to play should bring an instrument. The shed is located at the intersection of Marston Road and McFarland Road.

Dementia Alliance Support Group (formerly Alzheimer’s Support Group) meets every second Tuesday in the Board Room at Scotland Memorial Hospital at 7 p.m. All caregivers are welcome. For information, contact Doris Donovan at 910-610-1134.

Alcoholics Anonymous Meetings: The Easy Does It group meets at 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the Snead’s Grove AA Building on Old Wire Road, Laurel Hill. The KISS Group meets at 8 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Luke United Methodist Church on Turnpike Road. The Lunch Bunch Group meets at noon Thursdays at the Ed Guest Building on Church Street.

Parkinson Support Group: The Parkinson Support Group meetings are the third Tuesday of each month from 3 to 4 p.m. at Scotia Village in the Wellness Center inside the aerobics room. For information contact 910-276-4868 or 910-610-5777.

Museum tours: The Scotland County Museum, located at 13021 X-Way Road, and John Blue House are now open for tours on Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 4 p.m. Holidays are excluded. Tours are free, but donations are accepted.

Al-Anon: Al-Anon will be held every Monday at 7 p.m. at Snead’s Grove AA Building. For information, call Anna McMillian at 910-280-3333.

Community garden: The Partners in Ministry community garden will be open every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Third Street in East Laurinburg. Call 910-277-3355 for information.

Line dancing: Free line dance classes will be held every Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m. The class is sponsored by the Extension and Community Association and the NC Cooperative Extension. It will be held at Scotland Place. Call 910-277-2422 to register.

Yoga: Yoga is held at Scotland Place Senior Center on Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. The monthly $15 fee covers all classes at Scotland Place. Call 277-2585 for more information.

GED classes: Partners In Ministry holds free GED classes on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Wagram Recreation Center hosts free GED classes, provided by Richmond Community College, on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Restoring Hope Center offers GED classes Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:30 p.m.

Community Watch: Wagram Community Watch is held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every second Thursday of the month at the Wagram Recreation Center. The watch is sponsored by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Beekeepers: Scotland County Beekeepers Association meets the first Tuesday of each month at Scotland County Cooperative Extension. Office is at 231 E. Cronly St. Meetings begin at 6:30 p.m.

Free after-school program: Partners in Ministry is hosting the program SYSTEM (Strengthening Youth in Science Technology Engineering and Math) that offers tutoring, homework help, and skills reinforcement for students in third through fifth grade. For information call 910-277-3355 or visit www.pim-nc.org.

Masons meeting: Laurinburg Masonic Lodge 305 AF& AM meets the first Tuesday of the month at the Masonic Lodge at the corner of McLean and Atkinson streets. The meeting begins at 7:30 p.m., but dinner is served at 6:30 p.m.

Literacy council: The Scotland County Literacy Council offers free assistance with reading, writing, math and computer skills to adult learners. The council is also seeking volunteer tutors. For information, call 910-276-7007.

Free Wi-Fi: The Wagram Recreation Center is providing free Wi-Fi. Classroom space is available during center hours: Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Diabetes Support: The Community Diabetes Support Group Education Program meets every third Tuesday of the month from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the W.R. Dulin Center in the Rehab Center. For information, contact Kathie Cox, Health Educator II/Active, Healthy Carolinian’s coordinator at 910-277-2440.

Caregiver respite: The Family Caregiver Program offered by the Lumber River Council of Governments has respite hours available to help caregivers in need of a short break. The person who needs to be cared for must be 60 years of age or older, or be of any age and have Alzheimer’s Disease or another dementia. To place an application for this free service, call Rachelle Hodnett 910-775-9779.