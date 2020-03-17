Angie Kersey collects enough signatures to run for county seat

LAURINBURG — The race for a Scotland County Board of Commissioners seat is another step closer to being a contested one.

Angie Kersey has been working to gather enough signatures on a petition that would allow her to run in the Nov. 3 general election as an independent and challenge incumbent Commissioner Clarence McPhatter II.

She reached the necessary goal of 842 signatures of registered voters this week — and exceeded it.

On Monday, Kersey, who is the wife of Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey, turned in a petition bearing 1,257 signatures. Upon review by the Board of Elections, a total of 1,024 were deemed valid signatures.

But her journey to the Nov. 3 general election isn’t yet over.

According to the Board of Elections, Kersey must now pay the filing fee for the office and create a committee.

“At this point she is still not a candidate because she still has to come into the boards of elections. She will have to pay the filing fee and she will have to open a committee to actually become a candidate,” Dell Parker, executive director of the BOE, told WLNC radio on Tuesday. “So we’ve mailed the information to Mrs. Kersey and we are at this point waiting to see Mrs. Kersey come into the Board of Elections and take care of the next step.”

McPhatter, Democrat, was not challenged in the March 3 primary.

Will file as independent to runfor county seat in November