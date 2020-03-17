COVID-19 postpones and cancels local events

LAURINBURG — Postponements and cancellations of meetings and activities are continuing to spread throughout Scotland County due to the threat of COVID-19 and the recommendation of staying out of groups of 10 or more.

The annual SpringFest event, which was scheduled for April 24 and 25, has been postponed until further notice. The event included the first of five Laurinburg After Five performance, Spring Arts Festival, the United Way Duck Derby and Movie on Main — all of which will be rescheduled for a later date. The FUNd Run-4-Life is changing to a virtual format, with more information coming soon.

Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County is canceling its 2020 Bike to Build event that was set for May 16, but the ReStore and office will continue to be open through the day.

“We understand this will sadden many people who support and ride in our event, but we believe this is the right decision for this year in consideration of the local effort to stop the spread of this virus,” a Facebook post by the non-profit said. “We look forward to planning the 2021 event and hope to see everyone there … we look forward to planning the 2021 event and hope to see everyone there.”

Other events …

— The Laurinburg Presbyterian Church also announced that its food drive set for March 29 has been canceled.

— The Kiwanis Pancake Feast set for Friday evening and Saturday morning has also been canceled.

— St. Andrews University will remain open for the remainder of the semester unless otherwise notified, but students will have remote instruction. The students can choose to either partake in the remote instruction while on campus or away from campus. According to the press release the university will work with and fully support students who wish to return home and those who choose to remain on campus.

All residence halls and food services will remain open for students remaining on campus. The library and all academic and administrative support services will remain open and available to all students both on-campus and remotely for students who have returned home.

— Gov. Roy Cooper announced on his Facebook page that starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday that restaurants and bars will close for dine-in customers, but take-out and delivery can continue.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]

SpringFest among the events nixed