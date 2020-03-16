Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Wagram reported to the police department on Saturday that someone broke into their storage unit at Laurinburg Self Storage and stole dishes, a dining room table and school supplies totaling $550.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Purcell Street reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons busted out a window to a side door and window in a bedroom. Nothing was reported missing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Kiser Road reported to the police department on Monday that someone had broken in and stolen a Taurus 9mm handgun, a PlayStation 4, X-Box 360 and games totaling $1,000.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Mount Airy reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had stolen a $400 Yeti cooler from the back of his truck while parked at the Comfort Inn.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Raleigh Street reported to the police department on Friday that she accidentally dropped her iPhone 7 valued at $600 and someone stole it.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hasty Road reported to the police department Saturday that unknown persons had stolen their 22-foot trailer valued at $5,800.

LAURINBURG — Belk reported to the police department on Saturday that a man came into the store and stole 20 shirts totaling $560.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of New Street reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons used a blunt object to break a window causing $20 damage.

Fraud

LAURINBURG —A resident of Baker Court reported to the police department on Friday that someone had used her debit card to spend $1,104.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Lary Bellamy III, 22, of Bennettsville, South Carolina, was arrested Saturday for possession of a stolen fire arm and possession of a firearm by convicted felon. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Ziheem McLean, 24, of Hurley Drive was arrested Saturday for possession of a stolen fire arm and possession of a firearm by convicted felon. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — John Caulder, 27, of Pembroke was arrested Saturday for obtaining property by false pretenses. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Laquincia Brown, 33, of Windmere Drive was arrested Monday for simple assault. She wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Angelo Bethea, 22, of Kinston Street was arrested on Monday for failure to appear. He was given a $1,000 bond.

