Churches and others making adjustments

LAURINBURG — With restrictions tightening because of the coronavirus, local businesses and others are beginning to whittle their access to the public more and more.

Included in that are restaurants, churches and retail merchants.

Most restaurants are not making any major changes to their times and procedures, but some like Chick-fil-A have decided to take a few precautions.

“We will be temporarily operating as a drive-thru only beginning the morning of Monday, March 16. We love our guests and team members and are committed to providing the safest environment possible,” said Malichi Woods, manager at Chick-fil-A in Laurinburg.

Church gatherings and other large events are still being looked at, as more and more congregations are choosing to cancel upcoming worship services and events.

Locally, Trinity Presbyterian Church has decided to suspend all services until April 1, but will continue with a radio service.

“We have our Sunday morning spot on WLNC at 11 a.m.,” said Shannon Hamilton. “We encourage everyone to tune in. Our Pastor Jim Morgan is dedicated to being here every Sunday morning to give a live sermon and our musicians will be here too.”

“Anyone that would like to email me please do so and I will be more than happy to send them a copy of the bulletin and the hymns that will be sung,” continued Hamilton.

The email address for those wishing to obtain bulletins is [email protected]

Laurinburg Presbyterian Church has also decided to cancel services and events until April 1.

In the retail area, Walmart has announced that it will adjust its hours for its supercenters. The store in Laurinburg will now be open only from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]