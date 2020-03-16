Anthony celebrates her 100th birthday

LAURINBURG — Saturday was a special day in the life of Martha Anthony, celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by friends and family.

Anthony was born in the United States in 1920.

“She was born here, but then her parents and two other siblings were taken back to Lebanon b— her father decided to go back because the Ottoman Empire had ended,” said Louise Anthony Moussa, daughter of Anthony. “And Lebanon was becoming an independent country because of France.”

Anthony is an animal-lover and always has been. Beside her table at the birthday stood a large cardboard cow.

“She had a brown cow in Lebanon. The cow was her favorite animal (and) she was the only one that could milk the cow besides her mom,” said Moussa, “and so she always talks about her cow named Faaha, and everyone talked to her in the neighborhood about the cow and how it had the best milk.”

“The little stuffed kitty cat on the table is Hassna, her favorite cat who would always jump on her shoulder. Everywhere she went that cat would follow her and even the cow would follow her,” continued Moussa.

Anthony’s two brothers returned to the United States before Would War II broke out to keep their citizenship.

“When my mom found out that she was also born in the United States she wanted to come back too but her father said no because he knew there was a war going on especially in Europe,” said Moussa. “So after World War II, in 1953 there was an opportunity to return due to her citizenship needing to be renewed.”

Anthony had an uncle who lived in McColl, South Carolina.

“Her uncle’s sister in law went to New Jersey to meet my mom and bring her back to meet her uncle,” said Moussa.

Anthony’s late husband Marcus Paul Anthony was born in Laurinburg.

“They took my mother to the grocery store where my dad’s mom worked at the time because she could speak Aerobic, said Moussa. “So my dad did not get to meet her because he was busy. He met my mother later at his home when she came for dinner and even though she could not speak English very well my dad wanted to ask her out but he was very broken in the Aerobic language so they had to speak through his mom.”

“So pretty much he wanted to ask her out so they had to get permission, continued Moussa. “And my mother was like I’m 33 years old I can do whatever I want.”

After a few weeks of dating Marcus knew he wanted to be with her forever.

“My dad just fell head over heels for her so he took her to a dinner and proposed,” said Moussa.

On August 18th, 1953 they were married.

“They were married for 40 years before he passed.

Martha has five children and five grandchildren.

