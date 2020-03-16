Parks & Rec announces closings

The Governor of North Carolina recently declared a local state of emergency in response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19), ordering K-12 public schools to be closed for two weeks and recommended additional precautions for community gatherings. As a result, Scotland County Parks & Recreation will be closing the following facilities effective March 17, 2020 through April 17, 2020.

Closed

· Scotland Place Senior Center

· Wagram Recreation Center

· Laurel Hill Community Center

· Morgan Recreation Complex

· Park Restrooms

Remaining Open

· All outdoor parks and trails Customers may still conduct business online at http://scotlandcounty.org/427/Parks-Recreation or by calling (910) 277-2585. Users who chose to visit one of the open parks are encouraged to assist in helping reduce the potential spread of the virus by; staying home if you are not feeling well or sick, washing your hands with soap and hot water for 20 seconds, wiping down surfaces after use and avoiding close contact with other users.

Scotland County Parks & Recreation will monitor the situation and make an assessment on when it is safe to re-open some or all of the affected facilities. Updates about facilities, classes/programs and events will be on our website at http://scotlandcounty.org/427/Parks-Recreation and through our social media accounts. If you have questions, you can send an email to [email protected] or call (910) 277-2585.