SCOTLAND COUNTY DSS RESPONSE TO CORONAVIRUS

Laurinburg—Due to the coronavirus outbreak in the United States and as a way to minimize face to face interactions the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) have issued direction for local Department of Social Services (DSS), including Scotland County DSS.

Face to face interviews for energy programs are not required at this time. To apply for CIP and LIEAP services please contact DSS at 910-277-2525 ext. 3327 or 3310.

In addition, please take advantage of online applications for Food and Nutrition and Medicaid services. An online application can be found at: https://epass.nc.gov/CitizenPortal/application.do.

A mail in application form for Medicaid can be found at:https://policies.ncdhhs.gov/divisional/health-benefits-nc-medicaid/forms/dma-5200-ia-application-for-health-coverage-help-paying-costs/@@display-file/form_file/dma-5200-ia.pdf

A mail in application for Food and Nutrition can be found at:https://policies.ncdhhs.gov/divisional/social-services/forms/dss-8207-application-for-food-and-nutrition-services/@@display-file/form_file/dss-8207-ia.pdf

You may also apply for Child Support by calling 910-277-2525 ext. 3321.

Continue to visit Scotland County Department of Social Services Facebook page for updates.