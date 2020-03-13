Book of the Week

Photo courtesy of Connor Warren

Survival. It’s something that drives us forward in our daily lives, even in the most innate of actions. But what if that drive to survive is destroyed by traumatic circumstances? That’s the dilemma facing Sloane, the protagonist of Courtney Summers’ book, ‘This is Not a Test.’ Trapped in a high school with five classmates during an apocalyptic outbreak, Sloane finds herself caught between letting herself slip away and finding something to live for. With the world crumbling around her and hope slowly fading, Sloane is forced to confront her past trauma if she and her classmates are to survive the end of the world. Summers, known for her intimate, devastating looks into the psyches of her characters, shows us how easily the world around us can be snatched away — and how hard we must fight to find something to hold on to. This book is available for checkout at Scotland County Memorial Library.