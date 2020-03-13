1995: Scotland Memorial opens new cancer treatment center

50 years ago

The filing has a week left for five open county seats but only seven have filed for office. There are three county commissioner seats open with five filing for the seats, while only the incumbents filed for sheriff and clerk of courts.

25 years ago

The Scotland County Memorial Hospital opens new cancer treatment center. The hospital bought a radiation facility on Launchwood Drive. The new center allows for outpatient chemotherapy and radiation treatment in one facility.

10 years ago

State Senate candidate Jason Phibbs accused Laurinburg Sen. William Purcell of “pushing the gay agenda.” Phibbs accused Purcell of promoting homosexuality with his voters and pushing for legitimacy and special rights in the General Assembly.

5 years ago

Scotland High School students were the first in the state to work with the experts from North Carolina A&T University on growing mushrooms. The students learned how to grow the mushrooms in the horticulture and agriscience class.