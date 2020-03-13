Larceny

LAURINBURG —A resident of Washington State reported to the police department on Thursday that while staying at the Clinton Inn someone stole two welding cables from the back of their truck valued at $1,300.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Terrel Monroe, 49, of Stewartsville Road was arrested Wednesday for misdemeanor larceny. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Antonio McDonald, 39, of Sally McNair Road was arrested Wednesday for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm in the city limits, carrying concealed weapon and going armed to the terror of the people. He was given a $10,000

LAURINBURG — Jeremy Clemmons, 33, of Kiser Road was arrested Wednesday for disorderly conduct and first degree trespassing. He was released on a written promise to appear.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_annacrime-5.jpg