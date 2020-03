LAURINBURG — The board of directors for ENCORE! Theatre determined on Friday morning that, in the interest of public safety amid the health concerns over the coronavirus, that all productions of the play “The Odd Couple” at the Storytelling & Arts Center in downtown Laurinburg will be postponed.

“No rescheduled date has been set yet,” said Gar Gallman, a co-director of the play.

Those with tickets are encouraged to hang on to them until the play is rescheduled.