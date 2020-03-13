GETTING MUDDY

LAURINBURG — Looking for some good old-fashioned mud slinging and great music? It’s almost time for the seventh annual Outback ATV Park Mudbash sponsored by Sport Cycles and Dirty South ATV Riders Club — and there will be plenty for all to enjoy, so expect a crowd.

“The park is 800 acres with 150 trails,” said Charles Byrd, park manager. “Last year we had 4,500 people in attendance from all over, and the year before that we had 8,000.”

It’s a four-day event that will open Thursday, April 2, with the main events beginning on Friday.

“We will have food vendors and ATV parts vendors on site as well,” said Byrd.

The vendors that will be on site will include Gator Waders, Dirty Stripper Chemicals/ Razor Nation, DSS Most Wanted, Asylum Off Road Customs, Goodwins Outdoor, Freedom Power Wash, Farrahs Mobile Kitchen, Wickid Dawgs & Such, Gardner Boys BBQ, The Snack Shack and The Dough Boys.

Tickets are $40 if purchased before the event and $50 at the gate.

“Gates will open for pre-sale ticket-holders on Tuesday (March 31) at 8 a.m. and Friday (April 3) at 8 a.m. for those wishing to purchase at the gate,” Byrd said. “Kids 10 and under are free.”

Tickets are also available at the gate for those just wishing to attend Saturday’s events.

“We will do a Saturday only ticket — at the gate only, for $30 — capacity allowing,” said Byrd.

One tradition that has not changed are the concerts on Friday and Saturday nights. In past years, bands such as Jawga Boys and Demon Jones have graced the stage at the park. Generally the bands that perform at Outback are under the genre of country rap — a fusion genre of popular music blending country music with hip hop-style rapping

“This year’s concert lineup includes Rehab, Creed Fisher, Daniel Lee, Crucifix, Young Gunner and Bailey James,” said Byrd. “Friday’s lineup is Bailey James at 7:30 p.m., Daniel Lee at 8:30 p.m. and Creed Fisher at 10 p.m.”

Creed Fisher’s biography on his website states he puts his good ol’ boy status at the center of his hard Texas country music. He named his 2016 album “Rednecks Like Us,” a sign that he’s eager to embrace everything politically incorrect about country, but his music is firmly rooted in traditional country that stretches back to the days of Hank Williams.

“Saturday’s lineup is Young Gunner at 7:30 p.m., Crucifix at 8:30 p.m. and Rehab at 10 p.m.,” Byrd said.

According to Wikipedia, Rehab is an American hip-hop, country and rock band from Warner Robins, Georgia. The band has recorded seven albums, including two each for Epic Records, Universal Republic and Average Joes Entertainment. Currently the band is Independent with distribution from ONErpm. It is mainly known for the 2000 hit, “Bartender Song — Sittin’ at a Bar.”

Contests are also a tradition at Outback’s Mudbash.

“Saturday we will be hosting a Battle of The Sexes Bounty Hole,” said Byrd. “There will be a $3,000 total payout. This is a rain or shine event.”

Those who have been to Outback ATV Park tend to recommend the experience to others.

“If you’ve never been … you’re missing out! Great trails and riding, with a lot of friendly folks. Definitely worth the two and half hour trip … looking forward to going back,” said Rejeana Campbell Nelson on Outback’s Facebook page.

Outback provides camping opportunities alongside the trails and — plenty of mudding.

“Always fun to ride, camping is great, mud is always muddy without a doubt,” said Kevin Lewis on Facebook. “Friendly staff and always beer around.”

The park has also just announced its annual Back to School Bash will be in August.

Outback ATV Park is located at 18576 McGirts Bridge Road in Laurinburg.

Those needing information can contact Byrd at 843-910-2122. There is also have a Facebook page as well as a website with more details about the Mudbash.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_atv-1.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_atv-2.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_atv-3.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_atv-4.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_atv-5.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_atv-6.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_ATV-7.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_atv-8.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_atv-9.jpg

Seventh annual Outback ATV Park Mudbash set for April