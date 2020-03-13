UNCP lists Scotland County fall graduates

PEMBROKE – The University of North Carolina at Pembroke recently announced its fall 2019 graduates, and Scotland County students are part of that list.
Bachelor of Arts
Gibson: Thomasina McRae, sociology
Laurel Hill: Trent Maynor, criminal justice; Jada Morrison, sociology
Laurinburg: Taylor Davis, criminal justice; Charlie Locklear, sociology; Timothy White Jr., criminal justice
Marston: Maggie Pate, sociology
Bachelor of Science
Laurel Hill: Justice McLeod, information technology
Laurinburg: Logan House, exercise and sport science; Wesley Martin, chemistry, Christopher McCaskill, health and physical education; Jordan McLelland, mass communication; Phineas Smith, computer science
Bachelor of Social Work
Laurinburg: Brooke Carter
Master of Arts
Laurinburg: Sammie Jo Barnes, school counseling
Master of Arts in Teaching
Laurinburg: Gabrienne McClain, elementary education specialization