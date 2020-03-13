UNCP lists Scotland County fall graduates

PEMBROKE – The University of North Carolina at Pembroke recently announced its fall 2019 graduates, and Scotland County students are part of that list.

Bachelor of Arts

Gibson: Thomasina McRae, sociology

Laurel Hill: Trent Maynor, criminal justice; Jada Morrison, sociology

Laurinburg: Taylor Davis, criminal justice; Charlie Locklear, sociology; Timothy White Jr., criminal justice

Marston: Maggie Pate, sociology

Bachelor of Science

Laurel Hill: Justice McLeod, information technology

Laurinburg: Logan House, exercise and sport science; Wesley Martin, chemistry, Christopher McCaskill, health and physical education; Jordan McLelland, mass communication; Phineas Smith, computer science

Bachelor of Social Work

Laurinburg: Brooke Carter

Master of Arts

Laurinburg: Sammie Jo Barnes, school counseling

Master of Arts in Teaching

Laurinburg: Gabrienne McClain, elementary education specialization