Scottish Heritage Center to host special weekend

LAURINBURG — The Scottish Heritage Center in Laurinburg will be holding its annual symposium next weekend, and there will be at least one highlight in the next few days.

According to Cody Hughes, tourism director for Scotland County, UNC-TV will air a special during its “North Carolina Weekend” series on Sunday and Tuesday, though the exact times have not been made available.

Bill Caudill, who established the Scottish Heritage Center at St. Andrews University, said the UNC-TV feature was sparked by a visit from producer David Hardy to the Scotland Highland Games in 2019.

“Hardy was quite interested in historical topics and wanted to visit the Scottish Heritage Center to do a little spot which would be a lead up into our Scottish Heritage Weekend,” Caudill said. “Hardy wanted to feature the Center as he had heard … of the interpretational work that I do here relative to the settlement of Scots in this greater region.”

Caudill went on to explain that the Center has a notable collection of materials related not only to the Scots settlement in the Carolinas, but relative to Scottish and Scottish-American history in general. The collections have recently been augmented by several hundred volumes — which required some new additional shelf and cabinet space — and the exhibit room contains a number of emigrant artifacts and storyboards which document the story of the emigration of Highland Scots to the Upper Cape Fear, Upper Pee Dee and Lumber River regions from the coming of the first organized party (the 1739 “Argyll Colony”) to later settlers who came as late as the 1840s … as well as a little known “failed” emigration to Laurinburg around 1884.

On Saturday at 5:30 p.m., there will be a public ribbon-cutting for the new James A. and Hester R. McDonald Archive for Clan Donald USA — the largest clan organization in the USA which recently made a significant donation to the Center and chose to house their Clan archive and library there.

“There are dignitaries coming for that event from throughout the USA as well as two of the three living male direct descendants of the legendary Flora MacDonald,” Caudill said.

The weekend will feature a new exhibit on the pioneering piper in the South, Jack Smith of Scotland and Winston-Salem, who was a World War I piper who emigrated to the USA and later to North Carolina. Items from a Highland regiment from World War I as well as the first bagpipes, first drum, and other related materials will document Smith’s founding of the first Scottish pipe band in the American South in 1947 in Winston Salem as well as the impact that this had on starting the movement and interest which is now much more mainstream than it was at that time.

For information on the weekend, go online to https://www.sa.edu/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/2020-Scottish-Heritage-Brochure-Revised.pdf.

UNC-TV to highlight Center on Sunday, Tuesday