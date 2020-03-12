Master Gardner class to be held in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG — The Agriculture-Horticulture Department for Hoke and Scotland counties will be hosting a North Carolina State University Master Gardner class in Laurinburg.

“We have 10 students from Scotland, nine from Robeson and one from Hoke — and we meet every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Cooperative Extension,” said Shannon Newton, area agent for NC Cooperative Extension.

According to the Cooperatives website, Master Gardener volunteers provide unbiased, research-based information that empowers residents to cultivate healthy gardens, landscapes, and ecosystems through safe, effective and sustainable gardening practices.

“After completing the course a lot of our volunteers teach classes or speak at events,” said Newton. “They do demonstration gardens, they will be holding a plant sale at the Springfest in April, and they are available to answer questions.”

Master Gardeners are also available to help with soil samples free of charge to those in the community.

The class is held once a week for 15 weeks.

