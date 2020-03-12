UNC schools moving to ‘alternative course delivery’

RALEIGH — The University of North Carolina system said Wednesday that each of its 17 schools will move from face-to-face instruction to “alternative course delivery” no later than March 20 and will continue indefinitely.

The system said the alternative course delivery will begin on March 23, with a goal of resuming in-person instruction as soon as reasonably possible. Each school will provide specific details to its students and faculty, according to the release.

It will be up to the school leaders to determine which classes, such as those with labs, will require continued in-person instruction and attendance, the release said.

Outside events and gatherings of 100 or more people will be canceled or postponed unless they are authorized by a school chancellor or provost, according to the release. Also, university-sponsored in-state travel to gatherings of 100 or more is suspended, and all travel outside the state is suspended, unless a chancellor or provost approve it.