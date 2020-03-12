State confirms 8th coronavirus case

RALEIGH — An eighth case of coronavirus has been confirmed in North Carolina, health officials announced Wednesday.

The latest patient is from Wake County, where five other residents tested positive, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release. The new case involves a traveler from Indiana who visited Biogen in Raleigh last week, the department said.

The test conducted by the North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health, are presumptively positive and will be confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The other five Wake County patients had traveled to Boston to attend a BioGen conference, according to the department. Several cases of COVID-19 across the country have been linked to the conference, according to a previous news release.