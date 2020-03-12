After police shoot him, NC man faces charges

RALEIGH — A police shooting that wounded a suspect during a foot chase in North Carolina sparked protests early Wednesday from hundreds who demanded answers and burned a flag outside the governor’s mansion.

Firearms-related charges were later filed against the man, who was wounded in the encounter with police in the city of Raleigh. Body camera footage released Wednesday afternoon shows him running toward an officer during a foot chase with a black object that police identified as a gun.

Officers responded to a 911 call Tuesday evening by a man at a restaurant in eastern Raleigh who described a group of men “talking trash” and one of them “flashing” a gun, according to a recording of the call. Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown said arriving officers spotted 26-year-old Javier Torres, who matched the description of the man with the gun.

Torres ran and was chased by officers who repeatedly ordered him to stop and drop the gun, Deck-Brown said. Torres was shot in the abdomen by an officer who had joined the chase, the chief said, adding that the suspect was running directly toward that officer and would not drop his gun.

The extent of Torres’ injuries wasn’t clear. Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said in an email Wednesday that Torres remained in hospital care but could not elaborate on his condition.

On Wednesday afternoon, Raleigh Police issued a statement that Torres was charged with altering a gun’s serial number, “going armed to the terror of the public” and resisting or obstructing officers. It wasn’t clear if he had an attorney, and calls to a listing for a possible relative rang busy.

A handgun, as described by the 911 caller, was located at the scene of the shooting, police said. No officers were injured.

Police body camera footage shows officers arrive in cruisers in response to the 911 call and identify Torres based on his description. A black object, which police say was the gun, is seen in his waistband and he holds a pizza in his hand. He takes off on foot, and officers begin to chase him, the video shows.

“Drop the gun! Drop the gun! Drop it right now!” an officer behind him yells.

Another officer approaches from another angle, and fires a shot from a few feet away as Torres runs in his direction, the video shows. Police say Torres was holding the gun in his right hand, though the blurry black object is hard to discern in the footage. Officers are seen giving first aid to Torres as they wait for an ambulance.

Deck-Brown had directed her department to ask a judge to release the footage, and the judge approved the request.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Shot.jpg