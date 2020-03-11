Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Old Johns Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Friday that someone had stolen two dirt bikes, a generator and an assortment of tools from the garage totaling $9,400. There are persons of interest.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Brandon Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Friday that someone had broken into the residence and stole a stove valued at $500. There is a person of interest.

GIBSON — A resident of Church Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that unknown persons had broken in and stolen newborn clothes, newborn items, a diaper bag, diapers and baby wipes totaling $1,120.

LAURINBURG — Several storage buildings on North Main Street were reported to the police department on Tuesday to have been broken into. Power tools and lawn care items totaling $3,400.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Williams Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that a 55-inch TV and X-Box were stolen from the residence totaling $1,100.

LAURINBURG — Live Oaks Estates Apartments reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons broke into the night dropbox and stole three rent checks.

LAURINBURG — Laurinburg Self-Storage was reported to have a break-in of one unit where the suspect took furniture, appliances, clothes, personal items and more totaling $5,000.

Larceny

LAUREL HILL — Laurel Food Mart on Morgan Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on March 5 that someone had stolen $1,700 from the store. There are persons of interest.

LAURINBURG — A resident of McLeod Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Friday that someone broke into his Ford F-150 and stole $10 in change.

WAGRAM — A resident of Hillcreek Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Saturday that unknown persons had stolen their Toyota pickup truck and Chevrolet van totaling $3,000.

MARSTON — Smithfield Hog Production on Nashville Church Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that someone had stolen a 16-foot ladder valued at $250.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — Scotland Stop and Shop reported to the police department on Monday that an individual had cashed a check for $265 after it had been canceled. There is a person of interest.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — Police responded to McGirts Bridge Road on Monday after the owner of a 2019 Chevrolet Impala reported that unknown persons had shot at the vehicle causing $500 damage.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Pitt Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had fired at the residence which was occupied by two adults and five juveniles but no one was injured. There was an estimated $400 damage.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Hakeem McLeod, 28, of Laurel Hill was arrested Monday for failure to appear in Richmond County. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Tyrek Walker, 24 of Charlotte Street was arrested on Wednesday for felony drug possession. He was given a $16,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Kwasi Russel, 24, of Spruce Street was arrested on Wednesday for felony drug possession. He was given a $16,000 bond.

