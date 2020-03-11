Laurinburg native releases her first book

Courtesy photo Lynda Monroe, a Laurinburg native, recently released her first book. Courtesy photo Lynda Monroe, a Laurinburg native, recently released her first book.

LAURINBURG — Lynda Everett Monroe credits an internationally known motivational speaker and God for putting her first book on the fast-track to reality.

“It had been in my spirit for a minute, but Bennie Randall really inspired me to get it done,” said the Laurinburg native who now lives in Cary. “And, of course, there were many talks with God involved along the way.”

Monroe is hardly unfamiliar with the book-publishing scene. She is the co-author of “The 12 Universal Laws of Success” with Dr. Herbert Harris of Wilmington. That experience also helped her with writing her own book, which she has titled “Overcoming All Odds: The Life I was Not Supposed to Live.”

“It’s a hot little book,” Monroe said. “I had a church member tell me it’s anointed and will go around the world. That would be a real blessing.”

The book gives readers a look into the life of Monroe and focuses on how people can get through any challenges they face in life.

“It’s an autobiography of my own journey and experiences, including of having a congenital heart murmur,” she said. “My mother was told I wouldn’t live past 10 years old, and doctors are still amazed I’m still alive. But it’s all God.”

Though she had been kicking ar0und the idea of writing the book, Monroe hadn’t yet pulled the trigger on getting it finished and published. But that all changed about a year ago.

“In May I went to New York City to see Bennie Randall, and he really got me started toward making it a reality,” Monroe said. “He put me in touch with an editor and publisher and set things in motion.”

Once Monroe was hooked up with LuLu Press in Morrisville, the book became a reality quickly.

“I asked if they could get it ready before my mother’s 100th birthday (March 5), and they did it,” Monroe explained. “I was blessed to have Vinnie’s help — it was like a one-stop shopping.

“It took six months, eight hours a day … a real challenge, but in the end it was worth all of it,” she added.

“Overcoming All Odds” is 92 pages in length and costs $14.97 — it can be purchased online at lyndamonroe.com (plus a $3 shipping fee and comes autographed), at amazon.com or barnesandnoble.com.

“Anyone interested can also purchase a copy from me directly,” Monroe said. “I think the book will truly be a blessing to readers. There are plenty of nuggets to help anyone to get through whatever they may be experiencing.”

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

