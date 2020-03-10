Mayor talks with Rotary Club

LAURINBURG — Rotarians were given a capsule look on Tuesday at where things stand within the city of Laurinburg, when Mayor Jim Willis spoke to the club during its weekly lunch gathering.

Willis is a lifelong resident of Laurinburg — he is now co-owner of Shirt Tales with his wife Frances; he spent three terms on the Board of Education (1996-2008); he helped create the Downtown Revitalization Committee in 1986 and spent 27 years on that board, 18 as chairman.

He opened Tuesday with a story about a chat he had with City Manager Charles Nichols during the campaign for mayor.

“I asked Charles, if I were lucky enough to get elected, how much time can I expect to put in each month,” Willis said. “He told me ‘one meeting a month.’ That, of course, isn’t true.”

Willis said he’s still on a learning curve as a new mayor, and that he has traveled to places like Boone and Wilmington for seminars.

“I was told at the Boone seminar that the campaign is over, it’s now time to govern,” he said. “That has stuck with me.”

Willis went on to talk about how he views the city and the City Council.

“We have a great camaraderie on the Council,” he said. “We don’t deal with rhetoric anymore; it’s a whole new attitude.

“My campaign focused on Laurinburg as a special place,” he added. “I’ve always believed that. And the more meetings I attend around the state, the more I feel that way.”

Willis also spoke about utility rates being one of the lowest in the region — including electric, which the city purchases from Duke Energy and resells to the residents.

He added that city also has an active Main Street Program.

“Getting into the state program is no easy task,” he said. “We tried back in the 1990s and failed, but now we hope to get into the national program, which would bring even more attention.”

One of the hot topics during the mayoral campaign centered around the North Fire Station that was devastated by Hurricane Florence.

“I’m doing my best to show people the city does not look at demographics or location when making important decisions,” Willis said. ‘“If there is a problem, we want to solve it, no matter where or who.

“The only thing holding us back (with the fire station) now is FEMA,” he added. “It’s really … interesting, I’ll say … how our federal government operates sometimes.”

Willis finished with a story about the Davie Poplar — a large tulip poplar tree located in McCorkle Place on the campus of The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, which was named in honor of Revolutionary War general and university founder William Richardson Davie. The tree is approximately 300 to 375 years old.

In 1993, a seedling from the tree was given to all 100 counties.

“You may not realize this, but Scotland County is just one of two counties that still has the tree from that seedling,” Willis said. “Ours is in Laurinburg next to the A.B. Gibson Center.”

