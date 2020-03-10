County OKs resolution

LAURINBURG — It was a packed house Monday, with standing room only, when guns were once again the hot topic at the Scotland County Board of Commissioners meeting.

Mixed emotions and opinions on the topic where rampant, while more than 20 residents addressed the board.

“I agree with the sheriff,” said Robert Curry. “Guns do not kill people, it’s the people behind the guns.”

“I partially agree with Commissioner Gholston,” continued Curry. “There are too many guns, but not in the world, in the wrong hands.”

Commissioner Betty Blue Gholston had stated that very same sentiment at last month’s meeting.

“There are too many guns in our world today,” said Gholston last monthg. “I’m just against it, I’m sorry, but I’m against it (the sheriff’s request).”

Although Curry was in favor of the Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution, others were not.

“I am speaking to you on behalf of the Scotland County League of Women Voters … the League supports regulating fire arms for consumer safety,” said Martha Roblee, president of the Scotland County League of Women Voters. “In short, the League believes that meaningful gun violence preventive laws work to save lives, where as a Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution could jeopardize the safety of people in our county.”

Others spoke in favor of Sheriff Ralph Kersey’s initiative.

“What Sheriff Kersey is asking for is the right to do his job,” said Franklin Strickland. “A good man with a gun will stop a bad man with a gun every time.”

Others in attendance believed the resolution, as well as the discussion about it, was unnecessary.

“I believe this is unnecessary legislation,” said Caroline Beranek. “We already have a Second Amendment in the Constitution, which gives people the right to keep and bare arms.

“This resolution raises fear where it is not necessary and should not be passed,” continued Beranek.

When the public forum was over, the board continued with its discussion.

County Attorney Ed Johnston was given a chance to review the resolution after last month’s meeting to determine if the wording of the document was conducive with the board.

“I’ve been a representative to the board for a long time,” said Johnston, “I’ve never advised them, nor will I ever advise them to adopt a policy authorizing noncompliance with federal laws.”

After listening a replacement resolution Johnston suggested, the board members weighed in and discussed their decisions.

“I respect the Constitution and the Second Amendment right,” said Gholston. “Everyone has Second Amendment rights and no one is going to take away anybody’s guns and we respect that as commissioners.”

After a short debate the board was called to vote.

The new revised resolution was approved by a 6-1 vote. Commissioner John Alford was the lone no vote.

“I came here tonight prepared to vote yes; I was ready, but after listening to our attorney I believe that some folks fear that without this resolution their guns will be taken,” said Alford, “but we know now we don’t have to have that fear. If that were to happen it would happen on a federal level, not a local level.”

The Scotland County Board of Commissioners holds its meeting the first Monday of every month at the Scotland County Emergency Operations Center on West Boulevard at 7 p.m.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]

Attorney offers a compromise to sheriff’s requestto make Scotland a Second Amendment Sanctuary