Elderly woman injured in accident

LAURINBURG — An accident in the parking lot of Speedway on West Church Street led to one woman being flown out-of-state for treatment.

Around 8 p.m. on Monday, Laurinburg police officers responded to the report of a wreck at the Speedway. According to Lt. Jeremy White, the report indicates that a 2005 Honda Pilot was backing out of a parking space and, when the driver went to go forward, accidentaly struck a 89-year-old Maxton woman who was walking from the store to her car at the gas pumps.

She was knocked to the ground by the impact.

The woman was transferred to an out-of-state hospital to be treated for her injuries, but there is no word on her condition.

“From the report, it seems to be a tragic accident where neither saw the other,” White said. “No traffic violations or charges were given at the scene; the driver was not impaired at all.”

The vehicle was being driven by an 18-year-old with a 16-year-old and 14-year old as passengers. No one in the car was injured.

