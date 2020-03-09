Fire displaces local family

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg family has been displaced after a fire destroyed their home early on Saturday.

According to Laurinburg Fire Chief Jordan McQueen, firefighters were called to Southgates Drive around 12:45 a.m. to fight the structure fire.

When the fire started there were five children and two adults in the residence, but all made it out of the residence safely. While the investigation has been turned over to the Laurinburg Police Department, McQueen added that the fire seemed to have been started on the front porch of the residence.

Lt. Jeremy White with the police department, stated that there was $110,000 damage done to the home and $500 damage done to a vehicle. The residence was deemed a complete loss.

The family was helped out over the weekend by the members of their church.

