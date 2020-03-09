Band teams up with Arby’s for noteworthy fundraiser

LAURINBURG — Arby’s of Laurinburg is hosting its first fundraiser in support of the Scotland High School Marching Band.

“This is our first time doing this type of event here at the Laurinburg location,” said Mae Dinguus, general manager. “It is my hope that we will continue to have events like this and continue to support our local band.”

The event is Tuesday from 4 until 8 p.m.

“We just want people to come out and pack the house Tuesday evening,” said Band Director Brittan Goodwin. “We have a good thing going with Arby’s, it’s a great partnership that helps both our band and their business.”

Partial proceeds will be given to the marching band to use on equipment that the program needs.

“Twenty percent of everything made will go to the band,” said Goodwin. “We need new equipment, mainly instruments for the students so everyone needs to show up during the event to help us out.”

Those wishing to participate can dine in, carry out or drive through.

“We are really really excited for this event, said Dingus. “We just want to be able to give back to our community and help where we can, the band already helps us by having us on their band booster cards.”

The marching band’s Winter Guard will also be holding an exhibition in the near future.

“We don’t have a date yet but we will be hosting an exhibition of our award winning Winter Guard,” said Goodwin. “They recently won first place in their last competition at Panther Creek in Carry, NC.”

Arby’s is located on Main Street next to Burger King and McDonalds.

“Every Wednesday, starting this week from 5 to 9 p.m., we will also be offering a family box to our customers, said Dingues. “The box will be $12.99 and will include four roast beef sandwiches, four fries, and four drinks. It’s just another way we are trying to work with the community.”

