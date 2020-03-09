‘Georgia on My Mind’ at Cole on Wednesday

HAMLET – The fifth show of the Dewitt Performing Arts Series is “Georgia On My Mind.” This is your chance to hear the wonderful music of Ray Charles on Wednesday at the Cole Auditorium located on the main campus of Richmond Community College.

“Georgia On My Mind: A Celebration of Ray Charles and His Music” features award-winning performers Take 6, Nnenna Freelon, Kirk Whalum, and Clint Holmes, who bring each song to life in a riveting homage to a true giant of 20th century music.

Ray Charles was a native son of Georgia, an American treasure, and a genius who redefined what popular music was for an entire generation. Utilizing gospel, blues, jazz and country music, as well as his own experiences grappling with racism and cultural upheaval, Ray Charles recorded iconic hits like “I Can’t Stop Loving You,” “Hit the Road, Jack” and “Georgia On My Mind.” Get ready to celebrate the music of a genius with this all-star cast!

The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Dewitt Performing Art Series season ticket holders can use their tickets for entry, but single tickets are available for $30 to $50 each. Call 910-410-1691 for ticket details or visit the Cole Auditorium box office located at 1042 W. Hamlet Ave., Hamlet.