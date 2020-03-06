Book of the Week

Photo courtesy of Jenna Knight

This week has been filled with celebrations of Dr. Seuss and Read Across America Week. What better way to continue the excitement than reading ‘How to Raise a Reader’ by Pamela Paul. This guide helps parents and educators learn how to create a foundation of literacy for infants, support emerging readers, and spark a renewed love of reading in reluctant middle-schoolers and teenagers. Common challenges that parents and educators face — such as reading reluctance and balancing screen time are addressed with a spirit of support. Opportunities to foster literacy in children are all around — in the home and within the community — and ‘How to Raise a Reader’ is there as a guide to help parents and educators see new possibilities to encourage reading.