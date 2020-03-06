Arts Council to provide entertainment

LAURINBURG — The Arts Council of Scotland County has quite an expansive lineup for residents over the next couple of months.

First on the list will be the presentation of Neil Simon’s “The Odd Couple,” directed by Gary Gallman and Bob Dyer. It’s also the first presentation of the year by ENCORE! Theatre, Inc.

“The play is about Oscar, a sportswriter who’s a slob, and Felix, who’s very neat and his opposite,” Gallman said. “Both have moved in together because they’re divorced or getting a divorce … the comedy is that they’re so different and have to live together.”

The play hit Broadway in the 1960s and has made its way to both the small screen and the big screen with a television series and a film.

“ENCORE! tries to do two to three plays a year, so this will be our first one of the year,” Gallman said. “We’re hoping to get people to come out and enjoy it with us.”

The production will run March 13, 14, 19 and 20 at 7 p.m. with a matinee on March 15 at 2 p.m. — all at the Storytelling and Arts Center in downtown Laurinburg.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors or $5 for students.

Next up on the list will be Mare Wakefield and Nomad in concert Saturday, April 18, from 7 to 9 p.m.

According to their website, the two are currently based in Nashville and were 2015 and 2016 Kerrville NewFolk finalists and named a 2015 Falcon Ridge Emerging Artist.

“At times soft and soulful, at others riotous and rowdy … Mare and Nomad serve up silliness, angst and twang — all delivered with a delightful stage presence,” said Americana Tonight of Nashville, TN, on the band’s website.

The concert will be held at the Arts Council’s office at South Main Street.

Tickets will be $15 at the door.

Up next will be the Spring Art Festival on Saturday, April 25, running 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Information on this event will be available at a later date.

