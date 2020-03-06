A gift finds its way back to the giver

LAUREL HILL — A school picture in a Santa ornament and a baseball photo in a small glass frame — the two gifts recently came back to the long-time gift giver.

It was 30 years ago that Laurel Hill Elementary fifth-grader Willie Norton gave his teacher Sandra Burns the little treasures. Several weeks ago, the two small gifts found their way back to him.

Burns and Norton reconnected by accident at Food Lion as they were shopping for groceries.

“When he turned around, I instantly knew who he was,” Burns said. “And it was a shock to see him again, but so uplifting.”

Norton said they talked for a while before parting ways and, a little while later, a letter from Burns shown up explaining that she had left a small gift for him in the office at work, as her husband worked for the same company as Norton.

When he went and retrieved i,t inside were the two small items and another letter telling him that she wanted to pass them back to him.

“I had enjoyed them all these years and I thought it was time to give it back to him, since I’m moving and we’re downsizing,” Burns said. “It’s very meaningful to me to be able to return it to him after all these years.”

Burns hoped that Norton would be able to share the gifts with his daughter and put the ornament on his Christmas tree from now on as a memory.

“It was very touching that she kept it all those years,” Norton said. “It was something I didn’t really think about, they were just two small things I wanted to give her at the time.”

Norton has shared the story with his daughter, who is close to his age at the time he gave the gifts to Burns, and she was amazed as well that they made it back to him.

“This is something I think is very rare and doesn’t happen to a lot of people,” Norton said. “It’s something I never expected to see again.”

Norton is planning on doing what Burns asked of him by sharing the history of the gifts and hanging the ornament on his Christmas tree.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_NortonGift.jpg

After 30 years, a chancemeeting results in surprise