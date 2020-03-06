Author to hold book signing on Tuesday

LAURINBURG — Carolyn Jefferson-Jenkins, author of “The Untold Story of Women of Color in the League of Women Voters,” of will be speaking at Scotia Village on Tuesday.

The event will begin at 2:30 p.m. and will be held in the main building at the MMEC room.

The event is being sponsored by the Sandhills Chapter of the League of Women Voters.

“Carolyn will also be here at Terry’s Boutique from 10 a.m. to noon on (Tuesday) for a book-signing,” said Terry Gallman, owner of Terry’s Boutique.

According to the Miami University webpage, Jefferson-Jenkins graduated from Western College for Women in 1974 with a bachelor’s degree in social science and education. From 1998 to 2002, she served as both the 15th national president of the League of Women Voters of the United States – the first black woman to hold the role – and chair of the League of Women Voters Education Fund.

Jefferson- Jenkins was recently recognized with a Freedom Summer award — the award was created in 2017 to honor those who further civil rights and social justice.

An excerpt on Amazon.com states the book is structured to show the progression of the relationship between the League of Women Voters and its members of color as manifested in changes to its policies, practices, symbols, and messaging.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Jenkins.jpg