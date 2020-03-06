In 1970: City mulls a Blue Light Law passed in Fayetteville

50 years ago

The Laurinburg City Council looked at a Blue Light Law that was recently passed in Fayetteville to consider for merchants in the city. It was agreed to have the Merchants Divison of the Chamber of Commerce review it and get back with council.

25 years ago

Scotland High School students and teachers were recoginzed for scoring above the state average in vocational classes in 46 out of 48 classes.

10 years ago

Three armed masked men robbed the Double Duece Sweepstakes Center on South Main Street. There had been one customer inside and no injuries were reported.

5 years ago

Scotland Paint Center owner Howard Locklear decided to begin to pare down on his interests after the retirement of a long-time manager. Locklear purchased the business after the last owner’s death and he also owned several other businesses.