‘Mardi Gras’ looms in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Literacy Council’s annual Taste of the Town will be held Thursday, March 12, and it is bringing a little of the Low Country with it.

“We love to meet the people in the community and we appreciate all the support we get through this fundraiser,” said Lana Richards, executive director of Scotland County Literacy Council.

This year’s theme is “Mardi Gras.”

“The people in Scotland County have always been great about showing up for our biggest fundraiser of the year,” said Richards.

The festivities will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at Laurinburg Presbyterian Church, located at 500 West Church St. in Laurinburg.

“We have some great door prizes from local businesses who are always so generous in donating,” said Richards.

Local cuisines such as Graham’s Buffet, Mamie’s Drive Inn, Unity BBQ, Oshea’s on Main with GG’s, Pizza Inn, Domino’s Pizza, R and C Consulting, Bagpiper Restaurant, Texas Roadhouse, Nic’s Pic Kwik, Pepsi, Campbells Soup, Jessie Norton, Scotland County Literacy Council, Patsy’s Pastries, A Little Old-fashioned Baking and Catering Company (Chef Lisa Grooms) and General MacArthur’s are expected to participate.

“The money raised through this fundraiser will help us buy supplies and pay for our day-to-day expenses,” said Richards.

Tickets are $20 each or two for $30.

“Join us and enjoy a taste of delicious local cuisine, door prizes, 20/20 raffle and a live Jazz Band, Third Power to Da Sun,” said Richards.

For information, residents can contact the Scotland County Literacy Council at 910-276-7007 or visit its office at 213 McLaurin Ave. during normal business hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

