Health department gives coronavirus update

LAURINBURG – Although there is an expanding global outbreak of respiratory illness called Covid-19, which is caused by a novel (new) coronavirus, the chances that Scotland County would see Covid-19 is unlikely or minimal. Along with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the CDC, County Health Department officials and partner agencies are communicating and actively preparing to respond.

Donna Page, director of nursing at Scotland County Health Department, stated, “although the Health Department is actively preparing to respond, it is important to remember as of March 4th, there is only one confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19 in North Carolina. We are following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the NC Department of Health and Human Services, Communicable Disease Branch and the State Lab. Public Health efforts at this time are focused concurrently on containing spread of this virus and mitigating the impact of this virus.”

The potential public health threat posed by Covid-19 is high, both globally and to the United States. Individual risk is dependent on exposure. Under current circumstances, certain people will have an increased risk of infection. For example, Healthcare workers caring for patients with Covid-19 are at an elevated risk of exposure, close contacts of persons with Covid-19 and/or travelers returning from affected international locations where community spread is occurring are at an elevated risk.

Everyone can do their part to help us respond to this emerging public health threat:

— It’s flu season and the CDC recommends getting the flu vaccine, taking everyday preventive actions to help stop the spread of germs, and taking flu antivirals if prescribed.

— Individuals and communities should adhere to the recommendations to protect themselves from getting or spreading respiratory illness like the coronavirus disease 2019 through personal protective measures. Through good hygiene, you can protect yourself from many infections, including COVID-19. Frequent handwashing, using hand sanitizer, keeping your hands away from your face, and cleaning areas or surfaces frequently touched are all smart ways to protect yourself, as well as staying at home when you are sick.

— Healthcare providers be on the lookout for people who have been in close contact with a person known to have Covid-19, and those who live in or have recently been in an area with ongoing spread and have fever and respiratory symptoms.

— Healthcare providers caring for a Covid-19 patient or a public health responder, please take care of yourself and follow recommended infection control procedures.

— For people who have had close contact with someone with Covid-19 who develop symptoms, contact your healthcare provider and tell them about your symptoms and exposure to a Covid-19 patient.

During a public health threat like COVID-19, other diseases may have similar signs and symptoms at the beginning of illness. If you have fever and flu-like symptoms and do not have a travel history, you may have a vaccine-preventable disease such as flu or other infection. It is important for people to make sure they and their children receive recommended vaccinations for these diseases on schedule. Getting vaccinated for preventable diseases will help physicians when they evaluate their patients for other diseases.

Your local public health department and community partners have been preparing for an event like Covid-19 and have plans in place. For more information please visit the Coronavirus Disease 2019 Outbreak Page at www.cdc.gov/Covid-19 or contact Scotland County Health Department at 910-277-2440.