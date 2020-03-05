Children create art at the Cole

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal

Noah Goodman, 9, of Washington Street Elementary School, paints a picture at Arts Alive at the Cole Auditorium on Wednesday. Noah painted a picture of Turbo from the 2012 Disney film ‘Wreck-It Ralph,’ which had just seen for the first time the night before, according to his father, Brian Goodman. This was part of Arts Alive’s ‘Make and Take’ art stations. Students at this station were given the rare opportunity to paint on canvas and could either choose a reference image to bring to life or paint from their own imagination. It was Noah’s first time painting on canvas, his dad said. Andrea McIver, an art teacher at Richmond Senior High School, said many of the young children’s creations were very ‘abstract,’ while others like Noah took their time to create a specific image.