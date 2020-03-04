Gibson, Alford win county seats

JJ Melton | The Laurinburg Exchange Darrell ‘BJ’ Gibson knocked off two candidates in the primary election — including Board Chairman Bob Davis — to win a seat on the Scotland County Board of Commissioners out of Wiliamson Township. JJ Melton | The Laurinburg Exchange Darrell ‘BJ’ Gibson knocked off two candidates in the primary election — including Board Chairman Bob Davis — to win a seat on the Scotland County Board of Commissioners out of Wiliamson Township.

LAURINBURG — The primary election came to a close Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., and one hour later, Democratic challenger Darrell “BJ” Gibson and incumbent John T. Alford had earned two seats on the Scotland County Board of Elections.

Gibson may have cleared the biggest hurdle, not only beating challenger Jeff Shelley, but also knocking off Robert “Bob” Davis for the Williamson Township seat. Davis is currently the incumbent and serves as the board chairman.

“My desire to serve in office, in general, has always stemmed from a desire to help make my community a better place to live. I think in any situation you are either a part of the problem or the solution,” said Gibson. “I desire to become a part of the solution.”

Changes may be coming as Gibson takes his role as county commissioner at the end of the year, since he will have no Republican challenger on Nov. 3.

“I would like to see more diversity in governmental leadership and staffing, actions taken to ensure opportunities for our youth — youth center and other opportunities, stronger support and partnership with other governmental agencies — city, schools and other communities like Wagram, Laurel Hill, East Laurinburg, Gibson, etc.,” said Gibson.

Diversity on the board is a concern that Gibson hopes to improve on as well.

“Running for commissioner, specifically, was cultivated by my concern with the lack of diversity on our board of commissioners, respectfully,” said Gibson. “While our board is co-ed and multi-racial, it isn’t multi-generational. I was moved to know that those who serve have a wealth of knowledge that sustains our community, but perhaps our community could benefit from having a younger voice as they work to better our community.

“The generation of youth and young adults that we are needing to ensure is nurtured, empowered and mobilized to build a sustainable future wasn’t at the table,” continued Gibson, “so, with my belief in our community, I am humbly joining the table.”

Gibson won by a landslide, outdistancing Davis by more than 1,400 votes.

“I am humbled and grateful to our community for entrusting me with this opportunity and I vow to serve faithfully and compassionately,” said Gibson. “I welcome citizens to have conversations with me, I do not have all of the answers, but I believe working together we can find solutions to problems that plague our community.”

By winning a seat as a county commissioner, Gibson will be giving up his seat on the Scotland County Board of Education.

The Board of Commissioners will still need to fill two seats — Democratic incumbent Commissioner Whit Gibson’s at-large seat is being contested by Republican Bo Frizzell; and Democratic incumbent Clarence McPhatter II, who is currently unopposed, could eventually see a challenge for his Laurel Hill seat from Angie Kersey pending a successful petition effort.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]

