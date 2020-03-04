Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Highland Drive reported to the police department that he had a woman file his taxes for him and had kept his $4,022 return.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — Tractor Supply reported to the police department on Tuesday that a former employee had been found to be embezzling from the store. Tyler Graham, 20, of Nichols, South Carolina, was accused of six fraudulent returns and pocketing the money from Jan. 29 to Feb. 10. Warrants have been obtained for his arrest.

Vandalism

GIBSON — A resident of Railroad Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Saturday that someone had caused $500 damage to her Honda Accord’s windshield.

Robbery

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg resident reported to the police department on Monday that while on East Church Street they were robbed of $60 and a pack of Newport cigarettes by a light skinned black male with a full beard and dreads.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Kalum Wyland, 21, of Turnpike Road was arrested Monday for five failure to appear warrants out of Scotland County. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Christopher Lindsay, 24, of Malpass Avenue was arrested Monday for two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm. He was given a $30,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —Martik Taylor, 36, of Rockingham Road on Laurel Hill was arrested Tuesday for assault with a deadly weapon warrant. He was not given a bond.

