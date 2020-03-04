County commissioners attend legislative conference in DC

LAURINBURG — According to a press release from the Scotland County Manager’s Office, Scotland County Commissioners John Alford and Tim Ivey recently attended the National Association of Counties — NACO Legislative Conference held in Washington, D.C.

“The conference, which was held Feb. 29 through March 4, allowed county officials from all over the country to come to Washington to advocate for their counties,” said Jason Robinson, Scotland County public information officer.

The conference featured speakers such as President Trump, members of the US House and Senate as well as Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson and Gen. Colin Powell.

“While in Washington, Commissioners Alford and Ivey met with Congressman Dan Bishop to discuss issues that are important for Scotland County,” said Robinson.

The commissioners were able to meet with Congressman Bishop over lunch in the House member’s dining room.

“They discussed issues such as economic development and infrastructure to help Scotland County grow,” said Robinson.

Founded in 1935, NACO is the foremost advocacy group to bring county issues to the national level. NACO advocates for nearly 40,000 elected officials in more than 2,500 counties across the country.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Alford.jpg