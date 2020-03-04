LAURINBURG — The third annual Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Law Enforcement Academy is fast-approaching.

Local residents have the opportunity to take a nine-week course that will show them the different aspects of the law enforcement and criminal justice system. Participants will get to see the Sheriff’s Office, the county jail, the Magistrate’s Office and the 911 Communication Center. They will also get to participate in a ride-along program and see demonstrations of the K-9 teams.

“We offer it to the citizens of Scotland County 18 years or older — if they’re younger, they have to be with a parent or guardian,” Sheriff’ Ralph Kersey told WLNC. “It’s a nine-week program (but) in the past it’s been seven weeks and we crunched everything in, so now we’ve extended it to nine weeks.”

The classes will begin Tuesdayand continue every Tuesday through May 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

“It’s going to be good training,” Kersey said. “Once they finish the academy we have a sheriff’s community police vehicle and we use out volunteers to help us and ride around … just give us that little bit of extra security without engaging in a vehicle stop or contact with it.”

Interested individuals are encouraged to call the sheriff’s office, apply online, complete the application and Kersey said that even if it’s the last day they’ll process it very quickly.

The Sheriff’s Office is located at 212 Biggs St. on the left side of the Scotland County Courthouse.

Contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-276-3385 or visit their website scotlandcountysheriff.com for applications and more information.

Katelin Gandee can be reached at kgandee@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com.

Kersey https://laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_RalphKersey.jpg Kersey

Sheriff’s Office to start classes Tuesday