Turnout tabbed ‘light to moderate’

LAURINBURG — Despite a local race featuring big challenges on the Democratic ballot for Scotland County Board of Commissioners, as well as important decisions to be made for president, governor and other state and federal races, less then 25% of Scotland County’s registered voters cast a ballot for the primary election.

Dell Parker, director of the Scotland County Board of Elections, labeled the turnout as “light to moderate.”

Of the county’s 21,120 registered voters, a total of 5,071 cast a ballot either during the 13 days of One Stop Early Voting or at the seven local precincts on Tuesday. That represents a rate of 24.01%.

According to Parker, things went relatively smoothly on Tuesday at the polls.

“I did get a complaint in reference to someone leaving electioneering material in a booth at the South Fire Station that was not removed by the poll workers prior to the next voter entering the booth,” she said. “Also, we had to confiscate some pre-marked sample ballots that were being distributed by poll workers that were not in compliance.”

Pre-marked sample ballots may be used, but they cannot be printed on white paper and they must have a disclaimer on the sample stated it was not produced by the Board of Elections and paid for by a specific person or group.

“Other than that, we did get a few phones calls in reference to us combining Precincts 8 and 9 as well as Precincts 2 and 5,” Parker added. “Overall, we had a good day.”

Voting results for the primary election in Scotland County, including One Stop Early Voting ballots, will be canvassed on Friday, March 13, at 11 a.m. at the BOE. The canvas is open to the public. Prior to that, all provisional ballots cast for the primary will be reviewed on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Only 24% cast ballots for primary in Scotland County