Rotary gets info on Mountaire Farms

LAURINBURG — Jarrod Lowery could answer whether the chicken or the egg came first, but he had many other answers on Tuesday when he visited with the Rotary Club.

Lowery, a community relations manager for Mountaire Farms, kicked off the presentation with a short video that pointed out the company is about 100 years old; its products are currently in 46 states and more than 50 companies; processes 3 billion pounds of chicken per year; employs nearly 10,000 people; and has plants in North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware.

“Mountaire is a people company that happens to be the best poultry company in the business,” Lowery said.

The company recently opened a feed mill in Scotland County, and that plant supplies feed for the plant in Lumber Bridge, which is the largest in the world — processing 570,000 chickens per day. The Scotland County feed mill produces about 18 tons of feed per week. That feed is corn, soybean and an “Oreo cookie mix.”

Lowery said Mountaire produces 530 million eggs per year in North Carolina.

The Scotland County feed mill employs 38 people, but the goal is for that number to rise to 58 — and truck drivers are already in need.

“Our owner is always forward thinking,” Lowery said. “He doesn’t build for today, he builds for later.”

HE added that the company also takes community involvement seriously.

In 2019, Mountaire Farm’s annual “Thanksgiving For Thousands” put together 10,000 boxes.

“We also like to give to churches for fundraisers,” Lowery said. “We want to partner with the community anytime we can — and soon we will be partnering with the Scotland County Boys & Girls Club to build a reading corner.”

When asked who the company’s largest customer would be, Lowery said the answer is tricky.

“We have over 100 of our products in grocery stores, but none have the Mountaire Forms label,” he explained. “But I feel sure you’ve had our chicken.”

Someone then asked if there was a way to tell it was a Mountaire Farms chicken.

“If it’s good,” Lowery said.

He finished up with a few more factoids:

— The most profitable part of the chicken are the feet, or paws. Lowery said those are sold well in advance primarily to the Asian market.

— Mountaire Farms grows chickens to 9 pounds in size before harvesting.

— A Mountaire chicken will lay about 500 eggs in its lifetime.

— There are about 500 chicken houses in Scotland County.

— Mountaire Farms paid about $11 million in 2019 to Scotland County farmers.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]