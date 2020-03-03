Bullard honored for years of service

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Elections met Monday and honored William Bullard Sr. for his years of service to the Board of Elections and the citizens of Scotland County.

On Jan. 16, Bullard resigned from the board due to health issues.

“Mr. Bullard served on the election board for 13 years,” said Dell Parker, director of the BOE.

Bullard served as a Democratic board member. There has not been a replacement for him assigned at this time. The State Board of Elections will assign a replacement at a later date.

“This was such a surprise,” said Bullard. “I appreciate what they did, it was an unexpected surprise.”

Members of the board discussed and planned the presentation to Bullard in a previous meeting.

“All my years here were special and important, it’s just a great group of people, continued Bullard.” “I do appreciate the board and thank them.”

“He’s just a great guy,” said Dr. Purcell, BOE chair, said of Bullard. “His opening prayers at the meetings were always appreciated, awesome and touching.”

Before retirement, Bullard was a car salesman in Laurinburg and prior to that he had a military career.

Other topics discussed at the meeting Monday were the approval of precinct officials, election day responsibilities and election night check-in procedures.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_AwardJUMP.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Award1.jpg

Served on the board 13 years