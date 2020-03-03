Guns to be discussed at county meeting

Kersey Kersey

Laurinburg — The Scotland County Board of Commissioners will meet Monday for its monthly meeting and guns are up for discussion.

Sheriff Ralph Kersey approached the board in its February meeting to request Scotland County become a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

“Guns do not kill people, it’s the people behind the guns that do,” said Kersey. “No matter what decision is made, as for me, I will not be taking any guns from law-abiding citizens in this county, even if that means my own incarceration.”

Most of the board seemed to be in agreement with Kersey, however there were some in opposition.

“There are too many guns in our world today,” said County Commissioner Betty Blue Gholston. “I’m just against it, I’m sorry, but I’m against it.”

The decision was made to table the resolution until the next meeting to give the county attorney time to read over it.

“If we were to pass this resolution and the state of North Carolina or the legislators in Washington made laws different, by the oath we have taken would we be bound to uphold that new amendment,” Commissioner Carol McCall asked.

Scotland County is one of many counties in North Carolina that are discussing the idea of becoming a sanctuary.

“There are at least 13 to 16 other counties in North Carolina that are already Gun Rights Sanctuaries,” Kersey told the board at the time.

Scotland County residents, whether for or against the resolution, are encouraged to attend the meeting and let their voices be heard.

Anyone who would like to address the Board would need to sign up with Jason Robinson, assistant to the county manager, before the meeting — either days ahead or right before the meeting starts for the public forum. Information needed is name, address and the topic on which they are going to speak. Other than that there is no further discussion during the meeting unless allowed by the chairman.

Commissioner meetings are held every first Monday of the month. March’s meeting was moved due to a scheduling conflict.

The meetings are at 7p.m. and held at the Scotland county Emergency Operation Center, 1403 West Boulevard.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]

Kersey https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_k1.jpg Kersey