Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Turnpike Road reported to the police department on Sunday that someone had broken into their vehicle and stole an urn.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A Raeford resident reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had stolen their Nissan Frontier valued at $30,000 from Cronly Street.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Magnolia reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons an ACDC art welder from the back of their truck. Two black males were seen taking the item before leaving in a silver vehicle.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Chestnut Street reported to the police department on Monday that $1,500 damage was done to a sliding glass door.

Arson

LAURINBURG — Police are investigating a fire that was set in a dumpster on Tara Drive that caused $2,000 damage.

Rape

LAURINBURG — A resident a Sunset Drive reported to the police department on Saturday that they had been raped. There is a person of interest.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Tyrek Walker, 24, of Fayetteville was arrested Friday for a fugitive warrant out of the state of Texas. He was given a $75,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Jaliya McLean, 21, of Wagram was arrested Friday for disorderly conduct. She was placed in the Scotland County Detention Center after being contempt of court.

LAURINBURG — James Goodman, 43, of Fair Bluff was arrested Sunday for driving while under the influence and felony fleeing to allude arrest. He was given a $6,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Billy Scott, 44, of Jackson Street was arrested Sunday for simple affray. He was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Bobby Locklear, 56, of Jackson Street was arrested Sunday for simple affray. He was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Sheryl Deese, 34, of Red Springs was arrested Monday for felony possession of schedule I controlled substance and possession of schedule II controlled substance. She was given a $6,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Aaron Moore, 25, of Lumberton was arrested Monday for a domestic warrant out of Robeson County. He wasn’t given a bond.

