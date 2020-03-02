Liles: Upgrades on the way to Gibson

Gibson — Adam Liles, the 2020 town of Gibson mayor pro tem, has been a cheerleader for the town of Gibson of late, and he has big plans.

One of those, upgrades tp the Gibson Depot, are already being planned.

“We have estimates on the work that needs to be done and will vote on who will do the work at our next meeting,” said Liles.

The town of Gibson holds its meetings every second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Gibson Depot.

“We would like for the citizens, not just those within the town limits but those on the outskirts as well. We need all the input and support we can get from the public,” said Liles.

The new Family Dollar is almost up and running and is a welcome site to those in the Gibson area.

“It won’t be long and the Family Dollar will be open,” said Liles. “They were telling us the 27th, which was last week, so now I am thinking it will be the middle of March.”

There are possible future plans in the works for the town as well.

“Town Commissioner Jerry Lee Glover requested a meeting to discuss the possibility of the County Commissioners helping support a plan to give our residents a community center or something similar to give people something to do and somewhere to go,” said Liles.

At the moment, the only recreation area the town has is Gibson Park.

“We have a walking track and a few swings, but that’s about it — I’d love to see more,” said Liles. “And I’d like to see something more for our senior citizens.”

The town of Gibson already has a Community Watch Program developed by Town Commissioner Jerry Lee Glover.

The Community Watch meets the last Thursday of every month.

“Jerry met with Sheriff Ralph Kersey to discuss the possibility of getting a citizens car for the watch members to be able to patrol the area,” said Liles.

A Citizens Academy is available online and the Community Watch program plans to participate.

“The course will last 9 weeks, 1 day a week,” said Liles.

Any citizen interested in the program can contact Glover at 910-268-4933.

“I really appreciate the work Jerry Lee Glover is doing,” said Liles, “He’s over the Community Watch and has put a lot of time and leg work in for the program.”

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]

