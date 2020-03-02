Memorial rises for 2 who fell

LAURINBURG — Dozens gathered outside the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday for the unveiling of the Scotland County Peace Officers Memorial.

The memorial honors Deputy David Morgan, who was killed in the line of duty on Feb. 12, 1964, and Deputy Alexis Thunder Eagle Locklear, who was killed on March 1, 2018.

“Two years ago on March the first, 2018, was when we lost a part of our family and one of our employees,” said Sheriff Ralph Kersey. “And many of you here today lost a brother, a son, a grandson … we know the story that Alexis Thunder Eagle Locklear was responding to assist a deputy that called for assistance and it resulted in a single-vehicle crash.”

While many in the community remembered the story of Locklear as the community came together to celebrate the life of the fallen officer, Kersey admitted that even he had been unaware another officer had lost his life in the county years prior.

“Many of you probably don’t know the story of David Morgan,” Kersey said. “He was responding to a domestic call and, when he arrived at the scene, he was killed by a gunshot wound.”

Kersey also told the crowd, so far in 2020, there have been 21 fallen officers and, in the last 10 years, 1,647 officers have been killed.

“March 1, 2018, was an incredibly sad day for the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, for the community we love and serve and for the law enforcement community as a whole,” Kersey said. “Alexis Thunder Eagle Locklear, who’s call number was 143, was taken from us but his life was not taking in vain. We were shaken but we are still standing, we have carried on in his footsteps over the last two years.”

Kersey recognized Det. Amanda Williams, who worked from the beginning to get the memorial in place, and she spoke on her time working with Locklear and shared the story of what happened the night of Thunder’s accident as C-Shift stood outside the caution tape.

“Lt. Jonathan Dunn, Deputy Thrush and Deputy Blackman, as well as my very pregnant self, decided we would not leave the accident until Thunder did, we decided he would not be left behind,” Williams said. Thunder was placed into a vehicle and as the vehicle pulled away the brightest most beautiful falling star fell from the sky directly over the vehicle that Thunder was in … and I knew that was Thunder telling us it was all going to be okay.”

Williams also spoke on the significance of Locklear’s call number to her as well because while some may find it just a number it holds a special significance for her.

“When I was in high school 143 was a way to tell someone I love you because of Thunder’s accident I find it very funny now that his call number was 143 because there’s no greater way to say I love you than sacrificing your life,” Williams said. “I understand this loss is not just my own, it’s not just the community’s loss, some have lost a brother, some have lost a son, a grandson, some have lost a friend, a cousin and a nephew. But most importantly someone lost a father.”

Locklear’s family was in attendance including sister Shalasha Deese called the memorial bittersweet but she felt proud that her brother was being remembered not just by the Sheriff’s Office but the community as well.

“We want to show that we’re proud of my brother but it’s hard for us on this day because it took a very special person away from our family,” Deese said. “Thunder always wanted to be a police officer ever since he was a small child and as a family, we knew it would be a dangerous line of work but we wanted to support him in his journey and we’re proud of him for accomplishing his dream.”

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]

County remembers Locklear, Morgan