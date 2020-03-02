Self-Help Credit Union investing in local students

LAURINBURG — Self-Help Credit Union, located at 701 S. Main St. in Laurinburg. is offering a $1,000 scholarship to a local student who demonstrates a commitment to community service.

Applicants will be evaluated on their leadership and proven commitment to serving our community. Students must be enrolled in an accredited post-secondary educational institution, which includes colleges, universities, technical, trade and vocational schools.

Established in 2015, last year Self-Help Credit Union awarded a total of $29,000 to students striving to make a positive impact on the future. Scholarship applications and guidelines can be found at our Laurinburg branch, at any Self-Help CU office or online at self-help.org.

Applications must be returned to a local branch or mailed to Self-Help Credit Union, Attn: Kayla Lance, 59 Chestnut St. West, Suite 1, Rosman, NC 28772 by no later than Friday, April 30. Applications may also be emailed to [email protected]