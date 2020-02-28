Police department welcomes 2 new officers

Courtesy photo Dakota Goins and Alston Wilkerson were sworn in by Laurinburg Mayor Jim Willis as police officers for the city of Laurinburg on Thursday. The two will join the Patrol Division — both worked with the department in high school as part of the Explorer program. Courtesy photo Dakota Goins and Alston Wilkerson were sworn in by Laurinburg Mayor Jim Willis as police officers for the city of Laurinburg on Thursday. The two will join the Patrol Division — both worked with the department in high school as part of the Explorer program.

LAURINBURG — The city of Laurinburg welcomed two new police officers on Thursday.

Dakota Goins and Alston Wilkerson were welcomed by fellow officers and Laurinburg Mayor Jim Willis as they begin in the Patrol Division.

Goins graduated from Scotland Early College High School in 2017 and received his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke in 2019. He has also served as a volunteer firefighter for the Laurel Hill Volunteer Fire Department.

Wilkerson graduated from Scotland High in 2015 and joined the United States Army right after graduation.

“We’re very proud to have these two in the department,” said Assistant Chief Terry Chavis. “We’ve worked with these two for years as part of the Explorer program … we’ve worked with these kids to help foster their careers and we’re excited to have them joining our ranks as part of the patrol division.”

Chavis added that it’s not typical for the department to get two new officers who they’re already familiar with at the same time, but are glad both have decided to come back and serve the community they grew up in.

Willis added that he was excited to be able to swear in the new officers as it was the first time as mayor he was able to perform that duty.

“I’m very excited for both of them and it was a very emotional ceremony,” Willis said. “It’s very nice to see young men joining this career and want to serve their community.”

